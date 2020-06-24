6898 ARIZONA Avenue

Amenities

Set up and off the street this home features a grand scale living room with soaring ceilings, adjoining living room and wet bar with oversized windows that infuse the space with natural light. The generously sized kitchen offers ample counter and cabinet space and center island. The adjacent breakfast area and family room are accented by a stone fireplace, bay windows, and wall-to-wall French doors. Outside, enjoy the backyard with pool, pergola, and gorgeous mountain views. The master suite boasts a fireplace, sliding doors that open to the backyard, and a spa-like en-suite with three vanities, a jetted tub, and glass-walled shower. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms all with bright natural light. This home boasts California comfort in the heart of North Kentwood in Westchester.