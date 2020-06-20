All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

6898 ARIZONA Avenue

6898 S Arizona Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6898 S Arizona Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Set up and off the street this home features a grand scale living room with soaring ceilings, adjoining living room and wet bar with oversized windows that infuse the space with natural light. The generously sized kitchen offers ample counter and cabinet space and center island. The adjacent breakfast area and family room are accented by a stone fireplace, bay windows, and wall-to-wall French doors. Outside, enjoy the backyard with pool, pergola, and gorgeous mountain views. The master suite boasts a fireplace, sliding doors that open to the backyard, and a spa-like en-suite with three vanities, a jetted tub, and glass-walled shower. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms all with bright natural light. This home boasts California comfort in the heart of North Kentwood in Westchester.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6898 ARIZONA Avenue have any available units?
6898 ARIZONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6898 ARIZONA Avenue have?
Some of 6898 ARIZONA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6898 ARIZONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6898 ARIZONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6898 ARIZONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6898 ARIZONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6898 ARIZONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6898 ARIZONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 6898 ARIZONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6898 ARIZONA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6898 ARIZONA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6898 ARIZONA Avenue has a pool.
Does 6898 ARIZONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6898 ARIZONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6898 ARIZONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6898 ARIZONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
