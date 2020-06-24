6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Fantastic Hollywood Hills view home for short term lease--fully furnished and ready to go! This Stunner has undergone a beautiful transformation--brand new chef's kitchen with Viking appliances and butcher block island, new bath with claw-foot tub, rainwater shower head and body jets, new entertainment center including 50'TV, sunroom with skylight, French doors from den leading out to spectacular terraced yard with 6 person Jacuzzi and views of Griffith Park and the Hollywood sign, 2 al fresco dining areas, succulent fruit trees. This house comes fully equipped with Nest A/C and heating system, Direct TV, fast wireless internet service, weekly maid service, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, mother-in-law unit. Main house 2 bd/1 ba, additional unit 1 bd/1 ba. You have to see this to believe it.