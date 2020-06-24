All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive
6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive

6869 Pacific View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6869 Pacific View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Fantastic Hollywood Hills view home for short term lease--fully furnished and ready to go! This Stunner has undergone a beautiful transformation--brand new chef's kitchen with Viking appliances and butcher block island, new bath with claw-foot tub, rainwater shower head and body jets, new entertainment center including 50'TV, sunroom with skylight, French doors from den leading out to spectacular terraced yard with 6 person Jacuzzi and views of Griffith Park and the Hollywood sign, 2 al fresco dining areas, succulent fruit trees. This house comes fully equipped with Nest A/C and heating system, Direct TV, fast wireless internet service, weekly maid service, 2 car garage, washer/dryer, mother-in-law unit. Main house 2 bd/1 ba, additional unit 1 bd/1 ba. You have to see this to believe it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have any available units?
6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have?
Some of 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6869 PACIFIC VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
