Home
Los Angeles, CA
6842 Agnes Ave
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6842 Agnes Ave
6842 Agnes Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6842 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN A 6 UNIT BUILDING, RECENTLY UPDATED. REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, RANGE STOVE ARE INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6842 Agnes Ave have any available units?
6842 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6842 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 6842 Agnes Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 6842 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6842 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6842 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6842 Agnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6842 Agnes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6842 Agnes Ave offers parking.
Does 6842 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6842 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6842 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 6842 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6842 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 6842 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6842 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6842 Agnes Ave has units with dishwashers.
