Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6836 Bevis Ave
6836 Bevis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6836 Bevis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
located on a perfect cul de sac location. 3 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house in Van Nuys.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6836 Bevis Ave have any available units?
6836 Bevis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6836 Bevis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6836 Bevis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6836 Bevis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6836 Bevis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6836 Bevis Ave offer parking?
No, 6836 Bevis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6836 Bevis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6836 Bevis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6836 Bevis Ave have a pool?
No, 6836 Bevis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6836 Bevis Ave have accessible units?
No, 6836 Bevis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6836 Bevis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6836 Bevis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6836 Bevis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6836 Bevis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
