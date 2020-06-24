Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6825 Bellaire Avenue
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:53 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6825 Bellaire Avenue
6825 Bellaire Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6825 Bellaire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NO. HOLLYWOOD: GORGEOUS REMODELED HOUSE! -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2843356)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6825 Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
6825 Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6825 Bellaire Avenue have?
Some of 6825 Bellaire Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6825 Bellaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6825 Bellaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6825 Bellaire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6825 Bellaire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6825 Bellaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6825 Bellaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 6825 Bellaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6825 Bellaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6825 Bellaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 6825 Bellaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6825 Bellaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6825 Bellaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6825 Bellaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6825 Bellaire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
