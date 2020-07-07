Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6824 BEN Avenue
6824 Ben Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6824 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FIRST MONTH FREE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 10 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6824 BEN Avenue have any available units?
6824 BEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6824 BEN Avenue have?
Some of 6824 BEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6824 BEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6824 BEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 BEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6824 BEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6824 BEN Avenue offer parking?
No, 6824 BEN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6824 BEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6824 BEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 BEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 6824 BEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6824 BEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6824 BEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 BEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 BEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
