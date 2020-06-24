All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

681 Shatto 12

681 Shatto Pl · No Longer Available
Location

681 Shatto Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated Studios in Koreatown! - Property Id: 57874

Beautifully Reimagined 1920's architecture, Retro/Modern renovations, with soaring 10ft tall ceilings, Lots of windows, Spacious Room, Walk in Closet with organizational shelves & hotel style bathroom. So Much Character!
Located in Prime Koreatown / Downtown adjacent and is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A. Southwestern Law School, several restaurants, Starbucks, etc., are all located just one block from this apartment building. Looking for environmental friendly transportation? The Metro Station is also just one block away! This apartment is move in ready...but it won't last long! Please call or text to schedule a visit and reserve it today! A Lease Up! LA Offering!

**Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in Building**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57874
Property Id 57874

(RLNE4613305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 681 Shatto 12 have any available units?
681 Shatto 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 681 Shatto 12 have?
Some of 681 Shatto 12's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 681 Shatto 12 currently offering any rent specials?
681 Shatto 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 Shatto 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 681 Shatto 12 is pet friendly.
Does 681 Shatto 12 offer parking?
No, 681 Shatto 12 does not offer parking.
Does 681 Shatto 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 681 Shatto 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 Shatto 12 have a pool?
No, 681 Shatto 12 does not have a pool.
Does 681 Shatto 12 have accessible units?
No, 681 Shatto 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 681 Shatto 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 681 Shatto 12 has units with dishwashers.
