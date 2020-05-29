681 Shatto 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Renovated Studios in Koreatown! - Property Id: 57874



Beautifully Reimagined 1920's architecture, Retro/Modern renovations, with soaring 10ft tall ceilings, Lots of windows, Spacious Room, Walk in Closet with organizational shelves & hotel style bathroom. So Much Character!

Located in Prime Koreatown / Downtown adjacent and is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A. Southwestern Law School, several restaurants, Starbucks, etc., are all located just one block from this apartment building. Looking for environmental friendly transportation? The Metro Station is also just one block away! This apartment is move in ready...but it won't last long! Please call or text to schedule a visit and reserve it today! A Lease Up! LA Offering!



**Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in Building**

