Los Angeles, CA
680 S Catalina St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

680 S Catalina St

680 South Catalina Street · No Longer Available
Location

680 South Catalina Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a beautiful *recently renovated* and spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near korea town!!!
The apartment features a bright atmosphere, semi open concepts, elegant counter-tops and wood flooring throughout the apartment with tiles in the kitchen.
Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and comes with parking as well.

Apartment features:
*semi open floor plan*
*living-room/dinning room*
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*microwave*
*elegant counter-tops*
*lots of kitchen cabinet space*
*freshly painted*
*modern light fixtures*
*wood flooring*
*lots of natural light*
*spot lights in living room*

building complex features:
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

Parking included!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

monthly rent $1,650.00, DEPOSIT $1,650.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278

(RLNE4903039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 S Catalina St have any available units?
680 S Catalina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 S Catalina St have?
Some of 680 S Catalina St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 S Catalina St currently offering any rent specials?
680 S Catalina St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 S Catalina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 S Catalina St is pet friendly.
Does 680 S Catalina St offer parking?
Yes, 680 S Catalina St does offer parking.
Does 680 S Catalina St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 680 S Catalina St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 S Catalina St have a pool?
No, 680 S Catalina St does not have a pool.
Does 680 S Catalina St have accessible units?
No, 680 S Catalina St does not have accessible units.
Does 680 S Catalina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 S Catalina St does not have units with dishwashers.
