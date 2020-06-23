680 S Catalina St

Amenities

This apartment is a beautiful *recently renovated* and spacious (must see!!!), 1 bed 1 bath, conveniently located near korea town!!!

The apartment features a bright atmosphere, semi open concepts, elegant counter-tops and wood flooring throughout the apartment with tiles in the kitchen.

Additionally, this unit receives lot's of natural light and comes with parking as well.



Apartment features:

*semi open floor plan*

*living-room/dinning room*

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*microwave*

*elegant counter-tops*

*lots of kitchen cabinet space*

*freshly painted*

*modern light fixtures*

*wood flooring*

*lots of natural light*

*spot lights in living room*



building complex features:

*laundry on site*



utilities:

water and trash included!!!



Parking included!



Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near korea-town/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



monthly rent $1,650.00, DEPOSIT $1,650.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at (323) 774-3278



