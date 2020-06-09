Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 678 E 41st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
678 E 41st Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
678 E 41st Street
678 East 41st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
678 East 41st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just remodeled, spacious 2 bed 1 bath Close to Frwy. 323 718 2022
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 678 E 41st Street have any available units?
678 E 41st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 678 E 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
678 E 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 E 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 678 E 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 678 E 41st Street offer parking?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not offer parking.
Does 678 E 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 E 41st Street have a pool?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 678 E 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 678 E 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 678 E 41st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College