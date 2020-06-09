All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

678 E 41st Street

678 East 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

678 East 41st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
Vernon-Main

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just remodeled, spacious 2 bed 1 bath Close to Frwy. 323 718 2022

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 678 E 41st Street have any available units?
678 E 41st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 678 E 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
678 E 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 678 E 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 678 E 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 678 E 41st Street offer parking?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not offer parking.
Does 678 E 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 678 E 41st Street have a pool?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 678 E 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 678 E 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 678 E 41st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 678 E 41st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
