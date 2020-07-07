6757 Stephanie Pl.

Amenities

Winnetka 3+2 on cul-de-sac w/upgraded kitchen! (6757 Stephanie) - Single-story Winnetka home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; upgraded kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); dining area; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; backyard w/patio; gardener included; located on a cul-de-sac w/2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



