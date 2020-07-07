All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6757 Stephanie Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6757 Stephanie Pl.
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

6757 Stephanie Pl.

6757 Stephanie Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6757 Stephanie Place, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Winnetka 3+2 on cul-de-sac w/upgraded kitchen! (6757 Stephanie) - Single-story Winnetka home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; upgraded kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); dining area; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring; backyard w/patio; gardener included; located on a cul-de-sac w/2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4490716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6757 Stephanie Pl. have any available units?
6757 Stephanie Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6757 Stephanie Pl. have?
Some of 6757 Stephanie Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6757 Stephanie Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
6757 Stephanie Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6757 Stephanie Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6757 Stephanie Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 6757 Stephanie Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 6757 Stephanie Pl. offers parking.
Does 6757 Stephanie Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6757 Stephanie Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6757 Stephanie Pl. have a pool?
No, 6757 Stephanie Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 6757 Stephanie Pl. have accessible units?
No, 6757 Stephanie Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 6757 Stephanie Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6757 Stephanie Pl. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College