675 W 31st Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM
675 W 31st Street
675 West 31st Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
675 West 31st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One key fits all Doors, including Garage. Thank you for showing, any questions please call Dolores at 310-717-4642
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 675 W 31st Street have any available units?
675 W 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 675 W 31st Street have?
Some of 675 W 31st Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 675 W 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
675 W 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 W 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 675 W 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 675 W 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 675 W 31st Street offers parking.
Does 675 W 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 675 W 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 W 31st Street have a pool?
No, 675 W 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 675 W 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 675 W 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 675 W 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 W 31st Street has units with dishwashers.
