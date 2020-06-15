Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



- Move in Special: Call For Details

- Monthly rental rate reflects concession equal to one month free of $3,195 divided over a period of 10-months of the 1-year agreement.



- Address: 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue, North Hollywood, CA 91606



- Rent: $2,876 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,500

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 Bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms

- Approx: 1,300 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Upstairs Unit

- Stainless Appliances (Fridge Not Warranted)

- Quarts Counter-Tops

- Recessed Lighting

- Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Fresh Paint

- Dual Pane Windows

- Laundry in Unit (Washer & Dryer Not Warranted)

- Tank-less Water Heater

- Central A/C & Heat

- Private Balcony

- 2 Parking Space Included

- Utilities included: None

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.