6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:41 PM

6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue

6732 1/2 Irvine Ave · (310) 750-4885
Location

6732 1/2 Irvine Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,876

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Move in Special: Call For Details
- Monthly rental rate reflects concession equal to one month free of $3,195 divided over a period of 10-months of the 1-year agreement.

- Address: 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue, North Hollywood, CA 91606

- Rent: $2,876 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,500
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms
- Approx: 1,300 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Stainless Appliances (Fridge Not Warranted)
- Quarts Counter-Tops
- Recessed Lighting
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Fresh Paint
- Dual Pane Windows
- Laundry in Unit (Washer & Dryer Not Warranted)
- Tank-less Water Heater
- Central A/C & Heat
- Private Balcony
- 2 Parking Space Included
- Utilities included: None
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue have any available units?
6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue has a unit available for $2,876 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue have?
Some of 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue have a pool?
No, 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 1/2 Irvine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
