Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

6728 W Hepburn Way

6728 W Hepburn Way · No Longer Available
Location

6728 W Hepburn Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED architectural smart home built in 2015 with 3 bedrooms + 3.5 baths featuring an incredible rooftop deck with iconic city views of The Hollywood Sign & Downtown Los Angeles. Beautiful custom deck featuring 650 sqft of high-grade turf and outdoor living area. Direct access garages and dramatic open floor plans in a great location! Built using the finest materials featuring designer kitchens & baths with high end cabinetry, hardwood floors throughout, approximately 10 foot ceilings, large windows and abundant natural light. This home comes fully furnished with over $50,000 worth of furniture. Huge master bedrooms, beautifully tiled baths, controlled access, home automation, moments from great shopping, dining and entertainment and located on a gated, private street. This unit features over $100,000 in upgrades from custom motorized drapes on all windows, motorized roller shades, brand new mounted LED TVs, smart appliances, largest LG washer and Dryer, and more. Downstairs is a sound-padded recording studio which converts into the third bedroom.

(RLNE2243263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6728 W Hepburn Way have any available units?
6728 W Hepburn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6728 W Hepburn Way have?
Some of 6728 W Hepburn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6728 W Hepburn Way currently offering any rent specials?
6728 W Hepburn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6728 W Hepburn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6728 W Hepburn Way is pet friendly.
Does 6728 W Hepburn Way offer parking?
Yes, 6728 W Hepburn Way offers parking.
Does 6728 W Hepburn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6728 W Hepburn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6728 W Hepburn Way have a pool?
No, 6728 W Hepburn Way does not have a pool.
Does 6728 W Hepburn Way have accessible units?
No, 6728 W Hepburn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6728 W Hepburn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6728 W Hepburn Way has units with dishwashers.

