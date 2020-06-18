All apartments in Los Angeles
672 South Rampart Boulevard #103
672 South Rampart Boulevard #103

672 South Rampart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

672 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This great apartment combines the 1920\'s style and a modern touch. It has been newly renovated and contains top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom hardwood flooring. New tile in the bathroom and lots of light. Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful, newly remodeled apartment is convenient to Silverlake, Downtown, and Los Feliz. Right around the corner from the park and a quick lyft to the Commissary or to Bootleg, this studio apartment is walking distance to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. Available for an immediate move in. Check it out today. Call or Text Kim 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Natural light! Appliances included Large Windows Street parking only Laundry: on site LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease Pictures and description may not be exact unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 have any available units?
672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 currently offering any rent specials?
672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 pet-friendly?
No, 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 offer parking?
No, 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 does not offer parking.
Does 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 have a pool?
No, 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 does not have a pool.
Does 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 have accessible units?
No, 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 672 South Rampart Boulevard #103 does not have units with air conditioning.

