672 South Rampart Boulevard #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

This great apartment combines the 1920\'s style and a modern touch. It has been newly renovated and contains top of the line cabinetry, countertops, and custom hardwood flooring. New tile in the bathroom and lots of light. Located in the most central neighborhood in LA, this beautiful, newly remodeled apartment is convenient to Silverlake, Downtown, and Los Feliz. Right around the corner from the park and a quick lyft to the Commissary or to Bootleg, this studio apartment is walking distance to numerous supermarkets, coffee shops, and restaurants. Available for an immediate move in. Check it out today. Call or Text Kim 424.400.7010 KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated Natural light! Appliances included Large Windows Street parking only Laundry: on site LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease Pictures and description may not be exact unit.