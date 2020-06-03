Rent Calculator
6717 HAZELTINE AVE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM
6717 HAZELTINE AVE
6717 Hazeltine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6717 Hazeltine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOUSE - Property Id: 269701
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS HOME
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269701
Property Id 269701
(RLNE5737448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6717 HAZELTINE AVE have any available units?
6717 HAZELTINE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6717 HAZELTINE AVE have?
Some of 6717 HAZELTINE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6717 HAZELTINE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6717 HAZELTINE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 HAZELTINE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6717 HAZELTINE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 6717 HAZELTINE AVE offer parking?
No, 6717 HAZELTINE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6717 HAZELTINE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6717 HAZELTINE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 HAZELTINE AVE have a pool?
No, 6717 HAZELTINE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6717 HAZELTINE AVE have accessible units?
No, 6717 HAZELTINE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 HAZELTINE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6717 HAZELTINE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
