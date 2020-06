Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom NoHo gem is situated in a prime location! Surrounded by NoHo Arts District, Burbank Airport and a plethora of music, movie, art and dance studios. Located near the 5 and 170 freeways. The unit features hardwood flooring and tile throughout, custom kitchen cabinets, wood shutters, cozy fireplace, spacious bedrooms, private balcony, laundry room in unit and shared garage with an additional covered parking. Pets accepted!