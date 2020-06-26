All apartments in Los Angeles
6704 HILLPARK Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

6704 HILLPARK Drive

6704 Hillpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6704 Hillpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Rare opportunity to live in a beautifully remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo with large wraparound balcony and treetop + pool views. This property is located in one of the most sought-after communities in Hollywood. Features include: LED-recessed lighting throughout, central AC, updated bathroom, tons of storage/closet space, and custom kitchen + living areas. The interior of this property has been meticulously cared for and every last detail has been thought of to create a comfortable & relaxing living environment. Residents enjoy amenities such as 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, recreation room, and gym. Experience living in a serene neighborhood while only minutes away from LA restaurants, transportation, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 HILLPARK Drive have any available units?
6704 HILLPARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6704 HILLPARK Drive have?
Some of 6704 HILLPARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 HILLPARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6704 HILLPARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 HILLPARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6704 HILLPARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6704 HILLPARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6704 HILLPARK Drive offers parking.
Does 6704 HILLPARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 HILLPARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 HILLPARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6704 HILLPARK Drive has a pool.
Does 6704 HILLPARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 6704 HILLPARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 HILLPARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 HILLPARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
