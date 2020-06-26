6704 HILLPARK Drive

Amenities

Rare opportunity to live in a beautifully remodeled 1 Bedroom Condo with large wraparound balcony and treetop + pool views. This property is located in one of the most sought-after communities in Hollywood. Features include: LED-recessed lighting throughout, central AC, updated bathroom, tons of storage/closet space, and custom kitchen + living areas. The interior of this property has been meticulously cared for and every last detail has been thought of to create a comfortable & relaxing living environment. Residents enjoy amenities such as 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, recreation room, and gym. Experience living in a serene neighborhood while only minutes away from LA restaurants, transportation, and entertainment.