Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6702 Camellia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6702 Camellia
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:16 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6702 Camellia
6702 Camellia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6702 Camellia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family house, large front and back yard, with covered patio and swimming pool. Lease includes gardner & Pool man. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6702 Camellia have any available units?
6702 Camellia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6702 Camellia currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Camellia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Camellia pet-friendly?
No, 6702 Camellia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6702 Camellia offer parking?
No, 6702 Camellia does not offer parking.
Does 6702 Camellia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Camellia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Camellia have a pool?
Yes, 6702 Camellia has a pool.
Does 6702 Camellia have accessible units?
No, 6702 Camellia does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Camellia have units with dishwashers?
No, 6702 Camellia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 Camellia have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 Camellia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College