Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6666 Bobbyboyar Ave
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6666 Bobbyboyar Ave
6666 Bobbyboyar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6666 Bobbyboyar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Rent in West Hills, CA - 4 bed, 2 bath house for rent. Call me now. 818.645.9451
(RLNE4945318)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave have any available units?
6666 Bobbyboyar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6666 Bobbyboyar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave offer parking?
No, 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave have a pool?
No, 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave have accessible units?
No, 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6666 Bobbyboyar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
