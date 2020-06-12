All apartments in Los Angeles
666 Shatto Pl
666 Shatto Pl

666 Shatto Place · No Longer Available
Location

666 Shatto Place, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Modern I Studio I Fully Furnished - Property Id: 105130

THIS APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully renovated!!
Sleeps 2 Adults Comfortably
Smoke-Free and Quiet Community
Free 50 'smart TV (Netflix & 3k plus movies available)
FREE FAST!!!! WiFi
1 Gorgeous Modern queen bed
Extra Comfortable Mattresses, 600 thread count sheets, High-Quality Comforter Sets
Chic and modern design
Laundry Facilities inside the building
Full Kitchen
Stainless steel appliances
Full-Size Refrigerator
Dishwasher, Microwave, Full-Size Stove
Toaster, Coffee Maker
Pot, Pan, Dishes, Silverware, Towels, Hair Dryer, Iron and Ironing Board, all provided
Shampoos and Conditioners
A.C & Heater in unit
All BRAND NEW MODERN furniture.
Spacious closet!
Beautiful brand New Hardwood floor
Swimming Pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105130
Property Id 105130

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4763644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 Shatto Pl have any available units?
666 Shatto Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 666 Shatto Pl have?
Some of 666 Shatto Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 Shatto Pl currently offering any rent specials?
666 Shatto Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 Shatto Pl pet-friendly?
No, 666 Shatto Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 666 Shatto Pl offer parking?
No, 666 Shatto Pl does not offer parking.
Does 666 Shatto Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 666 Shatto Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 Shatto Pl have a pool?
Yes, 666 Shatto Pl has a pool.
Does 666 Shatto Pl have accessible units?
No, 666 Shatto Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 666 Shatto Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 666 Shatto Pl has units with dishwashers.
