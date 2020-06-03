Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6659 7th Ave
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:07 AM
6659 7th Ave
6659 7th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6659 7th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
Beautiful Newly Constructed 1 BD 1 BA Unit in Los Angeles with Bonus Room. Section 8 Only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6659 7th Ave have any available units?
6659 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6659 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6659 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6659 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6659 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6659 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 6659 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6659 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6659 7th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6659 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 6659 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6659 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6659 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6659 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6659 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6659 7th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6659 7th Ave has units with air conditioning.
