665 West 24th Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH TOWN HOME LOCATED IN SAN PEDRO. THIS UNIT IS MINUTES AWAY FROM THE SAN PEDRO FISH MARKET, THE BEACH AND ENTERTAINMENT VENUES. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS EQUIPPED WITH VINYL FLOORING TROUGH OUT. THE LIVING AREA IS BEAUTIFULLY LIT WITH NATURAL LIGHTING DUE TO THE BEAUTIFUL WINDOWS THAT LOOK OUT TO THE OCEAN. THERE IS RECESED LIGHTING PERFECT FOR ALLOWING YOU TO SET THE PROPER LIGHTING FOR WHEN THE FIREPLACE IS ON DURING THOSE COLD NIGHTS. THE DINING AREA IS PLACED RIGHT NEXT TO THE DOORS THAT LEAD OUT TO THE OCEAN VIEW. THE KITCHEN IS EQUIPPED WITH ALL AMENITIES SUCH AS A STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, AND DISHWASHER, AND RECESED LIGHTING. THE BEDROOMS ARE LAMINATE FLOORING, WITH A CEILING FAN THAT KEEPS THE ROOM COOL AND WITH WONDERFUL NATURAL LIGHTING DUE TO THE WINDOWS. THIS HOME HAS GREAT AND LARGE CLOSETS. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS VINYL FLOORING, GREAT NATURAL LIGHTING AND A CEILING FAN. THRE IS ONE FULL BATHROOM EQUIPPED WITH BEAUTIFUL RECESED LIGHTING, AND A WONDERFUL BACKSPLASH AGAINST THE BATHROOM VANITY. THE SECOND BATHROOM COMES WITH A SHOWER AND A BEAUTIFUL GRANITE LIKE VANITY. THIS UNIT COMES WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE AND A LAUNDRY ROOM IN THE COMPLEX THAT IS FREE OF CHARGE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF THE 710 AND THE 110 FWY.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1974



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $2,500.00

