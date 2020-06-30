All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
665 Micheltorena Street
665 Micheltorena Street

665 Micheltorena Street · No Longer Available
Location

665 Micheltorena Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Micheltorena Street have any available units?
665 Micheltorena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 665 Micheltorena Street currently offering any rent specials?
665 Micheltorena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Micheltorena Street pet-friendly?
No, 665 Micheltorena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 665 Micheltorena Street offer parking?
No, 665 Micheltorena Street does not offer parking.
Does 665 Micheltorena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 Micheltorena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Micheltorena Street have a pool?
No, 665 Micheltorena Street does not have a pool.
Does 665 Micheltorena Street have accessible units?
No, 665 Micheltorena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Micheltorena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 Micheltorena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 665 Micheltorena Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 665 Micheltorena Street does not have units with air conditioning.

