Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

6617 West 6TH Street

6617 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6617 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Presenting a fully REMODELED Spanish Duplex in highly sought after Beverly Grove Neighborhood, just walking distance from 3rd street's boutiques and restaurants. Private duplex with two spacious bedrooms and two and a half baths. NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances, slab countertops, double glass windows, hardwood floors, full kitchen, cabinets, bathrooms, tiles, plumbing fixtures, electrical lighting, interior doors, skylight, paint and more. Bedrooms and attached baths are upstairs, with all common areas and half bath downstairs. Master Suite features a spacious closet and double vanity bath. Tons of natural light, storage and craftsmen features throughout the home. All finishes are new with a retro Spanish design. Block walls and tall hedges in the front yard allow privacy and tranquility. One uncovered parking. We invite you to visit the hacienda within the city. Showing by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 West 6TH Street have any available units?
6617 West 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6617 West 6TH Street have?
Some of 6617 West 6TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 West 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6617 West 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 West 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6617 West 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6617 West 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6617 West 6TH Street offers parking.
Does 6617 West 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6617 West 6TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 West 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 6617 West 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6617 West 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6617 West 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 West 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6617 West 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
