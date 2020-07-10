6615 Pacific Ave 105

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Live on the Beach in Playa Del Rey



Del Rey Sands Apartments, is a 15-unit, two story apartment building located right on the beach in Playa Del Rey and right across the street from the Del Rey Lagoon and park. The complex includes a heated pool and two shared patios, one located right on the beach; covered and gated parking and laundry facilities. This laid-back, seaside community has close access to freeways, shopping and LAX. Great neighborhood, safe, quiet and professionally managed.

