All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6615 Pacific Ave 105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6615 Pacific Ave 105
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6615 Pacific Ave 105

6615 Pacific Avenue · (323) 892-7237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6615 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 105 · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Live on the Beach in Playa Del Rey - Property Id: 315789

Del Rey Sands Apartments, is a 15-unit, two story apartment building located right on the beach in Playa Del Rey and right across the street from the Del Rey Lagoon and park. The complex includes a heated pool and two shared patios, one located right on the beach; covered and gated parking and laundry facilities. This laid-back, seaside community has close access to freeways, shopping and LAX. Great neighborhood, safe, quiet and professionally managed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6615-pacific-ave-los-angeles-ca-unit-105/315789
Property Id 315789

(RLNE5956660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 Pacific Ave 105 have any available units?
6615 Pacific Ave 105 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6615 Pacific Ave 105 have?
Some of 6615 Pacific Ave 105's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6615 Pacific Ave 105 currently offering any rent specials?
6615 Pacific Ave 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 Pacific Ave 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6615 Pacific Ave 105 is pet friendly.
Does 6615 Pacific Ave 105 offer parking?
Yes, 6615 Pacific Ave 105 offers parking.
Does 6615 Pacific Ave 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 Pacific Ave 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 Pacific Ave 105 have a pool?
Yes, 6615 Pacific Ave 105 has a pool.
Does 6615 Pacific Ave 105 have accessible units?
No, 6615 Pacific Ave 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 Pacific Ave 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6615 Pacific Ave 105 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6615 Pacific Ave 105?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity