All apartments in Los Angeles
6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM
6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue
6615 De Longpre Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6615 De Longpre Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Call listing agent to set up showing time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have any available units?
6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
