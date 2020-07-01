All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM

6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue

6615 De Longpre Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6615 De Longpre Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Call listing agent to set up showing time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have any available units?
6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6615 DE LONGPRE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College