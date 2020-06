Amenities

Mesa Heights Upper 2bd/2ba Spacious Unit Available ...Must See! - Showing Instructions: Please call/text Jackie at 424-284-9592 to schedule a showing or FaceTime/Video showing



* Ask about our Move In Special! First month rent free OAC with signed 13 month lease. Offer ends 06/15/2020.



Spacious and updated upper level 2BD/2BA unit is a must see!

Amenities Include:

*Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring throughout

* Custom Paint

* Kitchen (Includes Stove and Refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space)

* Large Living Room

* Large Bedrooms

* Bathroom with Large Shower

* Good size closet Space



Exterior

* 1 Car Assigned Parking in Secured Gated Parking

* Secure Gated Entry



Security

* Video Security - Closed Circuit Monitored Building



Location! Location! Location! Centrally located close to Shopping, and public transportation! Minutes from DTLA, Leimert Park, Ladera Heights and Inglewood! Stop by today!



Terms

Address: 6611 Victoria Ave Unit 6 Los Angeles

Monthly Rent $1895.00

Security Deposit $500.00

Utilities: Water/ Trash

Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space

Animals Allowed: Y w/Pet Security Deposit (Cats OK & Small Dogs Under 25lbs)

Pet Security Deposit $300.00 per animal (max 2)



Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.



(RLNE5635035)