6607 W OLYMPIC
6607 West Olympic Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6607 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6607 W OLYMPIC have any available units?
6607 W OLYMPIC doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6607 W OLYMPIC currently offering any rent specials?
6607 W OLYMPIC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 W OLYMPIC pet-friendly?
No, 6607 W OLYMPIC is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6607 W OLYMPIC offer parking?
Yes, 6607 W OLYMPIC offers parking.
Does 6607 W OLYMPIC have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 W OLYMPIC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 W OLYMPIC have a pool?
No, 6607 W OLYMPIC does not have a pool.
Does 6607 W OLYMPIC have accessible units?
No, 6607 W OLYMPIC does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 W OLYMPIC have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 W OLYMPIC does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 W OLYMPIC have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 W OLYMPIC does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
