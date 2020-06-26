Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6607 CRENSHAW
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM
1 of 16
6607 CRENSHAW
6607 Crenshaw Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
6607 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely Remodeled LARGE light & bright 2 bedroom home W/ LAUNDRTY INSIDE UNIT. LOCATED BLOCKS AWAY FROM NEW METRO TRAIN STATION. BIG CLOSETS, GRANITE, TILE FLOORS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6607 CRENSHAW have any available units?
6607 CRENSHAW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6607 CRENSHAW currently offering any rent specials?
6607 CRENSHAW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 CRENSHAW pet-friendly?
No, 6607 CRENSHAW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6607 CRENSHAW offer parking?
No, 6607 CRENSHAW does not offer parking.
Does 6607 CRENSHAW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 CRENSHAW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 CRENSHAW have a pool?
No, 6607 CRENSHAW does not have a pool.
Does 6607 CRENSHAW have accessible units?
No, 6607 CRENSHAW does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 CRENSHAW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 CRENSHAW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 CRENSHAW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 CRENSHAW does not have units with air conditioning.
