All apartments in Los Angeles
6601 Vista Del Mar
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:16 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6601 Vista Del Mar
6601 Vista Del Mar
No Longer Available
Location
6601 Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6601 Vista Del Mar have any available units?
6601 Vista Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6601 Vista Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
6601 Vista Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 Vista Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 6601 Vista Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6601 Vista Del Mar offer parking?
No, 6601 Vista Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 6601 Vista Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 Vista Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 Vista Del Mar have a pool?
No, 6601 Vista Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 6601 Vista Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 6601 Vista Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 Vista Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 Vista Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6601 Vista Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 6601 Vista Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
