Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6563 S Van Ness Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6563 S Van Ness Ave
6563 South Van Ness Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6563 South Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Van Ness - Property Id: 103230
2 bed/2 bath apartment 1100 sq feet
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103230
Property Id 103230
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4744382)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6563 S Van Ness Ave have any available units?
6563 S Van Ness Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6563 S Van Ness Ave have?
Some of 6563 S Van Ness Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils.
Amenities section
.
Is 6563 S Van Ness Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6563 S Van Ness Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6563 S Van Ness Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6563 S Van Ness Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6563 S Van Ness Ave offer parking?
No, 6563 S Van Ness Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6563 S Van Ness Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6563 S Van Ness Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6563 S Van Ness Ave have a pool?
No, 6563 S Van Ness Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6563 S Van Ness Ave have accessible units?
No, 6563 S Van Ness Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6563 S Van Ness Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6563 S Van Ness Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
