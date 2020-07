Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath with built-in murphy bed, cute built-in shelves throughout, washer-dryer hook-ups inside laundry room off the kitchen, new carpet, new paint, new wall heater, new water heater, gas range, and of course fresh new paint. Also includes a private backyard with lime tree and landscaping, a single car garage/storage unit shaded by a nice big tree and a cozy front porch. Landlord pays water. Ready for move-in! Call for more details.