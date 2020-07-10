Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 656 W 154th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
656 W 154th Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:24 AM
1 of 4
656 W 154th Street
656 West 154th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
656 West 154th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good location, SFR with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 Attached car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 656 W 154th Street have any available units?
656 W 154th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 656 W 154th Street currently offering any rent specials?
656 W 154th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 W 154th Street pet-friendly?
No, 656 W 154th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 656 W 154th Street offer parking?
Yes, 656 W 154th Street offers parking.
Does 656 W 154th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 W 154th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 W 154th Street have a pool?
No, 656 W 154th Street does not have a pool.
Does 656 W 154th Street have accessible units?
No, 656 W 154th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 656 W 154th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 W 154th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 W 154th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 W 154th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
