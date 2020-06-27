All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

6551 FRANKLIN Avenue

6551 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6551 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Central location in chic Hollywood neighborhood, Whitley Heights! Upscale, charming, and 1920's spacious colonial revival Hollywood two-story house, recently refurbished with all new appliances, furniture, and floors. This urban oasis features 3 bedrooms, two bathroom, breakfast area in the kitchen, gated entry, private parking, hardwood floors, and a breezy outdoor bar-patio area. This lovely home is two blocks from the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame and its fashionable restaurants and clubs. Short walk to the Hollywood/Highland Red Line subway stop, the Hollywood Bowl, Magic Castle, and minutes away from Universal Studios, the Hollywood sign, and Runyon Canyon Park. Property is available for Short Term or Long Term Lease. (Inquire for pricing on short term leases) Also, Furnished or Unfurnished. One back unit studio also available for lease for an additional price. Must See! Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
6551 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6551 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6551 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
