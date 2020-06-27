6551 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

Central location in chic Hollywood neighborhood, Whitley Heights! Upscale, charming, and 1920's spacious colonial revival Hollywood two-story house, recently refurbished with all new appliances, furniture, and floors. This urban oasis features 3 bedrooms, two bathroom, breakfast area in the kitchen, gated entry, private parking, hardwood floors, and a breezy outdoor bar-patio area. This lovely home is two blocks from the Hollywood Boulevard Walk of Fame and its fashionable restaurants and clubs. Short walk to the Hollywood/Highland Red Line subway stop, the Hollywood Bowl, Magic Castle, and minutes away from Universal Studios, the Hollywood sign, and Runyon Canyon Park. Property is available for Short Term or Long Term Lease. (Inquire for pricing on short term leases) Also, Furnished or Unfurnished. One back unit studio also available for lease for an additional price. Must See! Available Now.