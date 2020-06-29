All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 26 2020 at 1:19 AM

6550 West 86TH Place

6550 West 86th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6550 West 86th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
VERY NEW *4BD*4BA*TOWNHOME*YARD*BALCONY*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT*IN THE HEART OF WESTCHESTER/CULVER CITY/PLAYA VISTA. 4 bedroom and 4 bath Townhome Duplex in heart of Westchester * 8 blocks to LMU * Spacious open floor plan, bright,airy living room/kitchen *Vinyl/hardwood flooring throughout bottom floor * Recessed LED lighting throughout * Central air and heat * Double pane windows * Spacious kitchen with island, two tone grey kitchen cabinets * Quartz counter tops * Stainless steel Double door refrigerator, Stove, Built in microwave, Dishwasher * Hook up in the kitchen for a television * Super large 1st floor private patio for great summer BBQing * Rear private yard * Lots of extra cabinets for storage * Master suites 14 x15 on the first and second floor-balcony * Plush light grey carpets * Walk-in closets * Mirror closet doors * $85/mo landscaping charge. $45 appl fee. This is rear unit with address of 6548 per owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6550 West 86TH Place have any available units?
6550 West 86TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6550 West 86TH Place have?
Some of 6550 West 86TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6550 West 86TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6550 West 86TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6550 West 86TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6550 West 86TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6550 West 86TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 6550 West 86TH Place offers parking.
Does 6550 West 86TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6550 West 86TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6550 West 86TH Place have a pool?
No, 6550 West 86TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6550 West 86TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6550 West 86TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6550 West 86TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6550 West 86TH Place has units with dishwashers.
