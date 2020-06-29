6550 West 86TH Place

Amenities

VERY NEW *4BD*4BA*TOWNHOME*YARD*BALCONY*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT*IN THE HEART OF WESTCHESTER/CULVER CITY/PLAYA VISTA. 4 bedroom and 4 bath Townhome Duplex in heart of Westchester * 8 blocks to LMU * Spacious open floor plan, bright,airy living room/kitchen *Vinyl/hardwood flooring throughout bottom floor * Recessed LED lighting throughout * Central air and heat * Double pane windows * Spacious kitchen with island, two tone grey kitchen cabinets * Quartz counter tops * Stainless steel Double door refrigerator, Stove, Built in microwave, Dishwasher * Hook up in the kitchen for a television * Super large 1st floor private patio for great summer BBQing * Rear private yard * Lots of extra cabinets for storage * Master suites 14 x15 on the first and second floor-balcony * Plush light grey carpets * Walk-in closets * Mirror closet doors * $85/mo landscaping charge. $45 appl fee. This is rear unit with address of 6548 per owner.