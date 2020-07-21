Rent Calculator
655 West 11th Street
655 West 11th Street
655 West 11th Street
655 West 11th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath with eat in kitchen laundry hookup
2 bed 1 bath with eat in kitchen laundry hookup
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 655 West 11th Street have any available units?
655 West 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 655 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
655 West 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 655 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 655 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 655 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 655 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 655 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 655 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 655 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 655 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 655 West 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 655 West 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
