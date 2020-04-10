655 S Hope St

Amenities

This beautiful spacious, sleek and modern loft comes with dark hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows. The 655 Hope building is in the heart of the financial district and close to all major Downtown Office Buildings. It is also close to all that Downtown has to offer; with many popular restaurants and bars, as well as shopping within a few block radius. A couple blocks to Bottega Louie, Ralphs, and the new Whole Foods! This unit has a large open kitchen/living area, with breakfast bar. Master Bedroom area has walk in closet and dual sinks. Second full bathroom for guests. All basic utilities except Electric Included. Parking In building included (non assigned). Washer Dryer in unit. Sky Deck w BBQ and Fire Pit.Tenant occupied until November 1. Need 24-28 hours notice to show. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Angelica at Premier Real Estate 213-282-7828.