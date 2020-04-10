All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:31 AM

655 S Hope St

655 South Hope Street · (213) 282-7828
Location

655 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 42 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful spacious, sleek and modern loft comes with dark hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and floor to ceiling windows. The 655 Hope building is in the heart of the financial district and close to all major Downtown Office Buildings. It is also close to all that Downtown has to offer; with many popular restaurants and bars, as well as shopping within a few block radius. A couple blocks to Bottega Louie, Ralphs, and the new Whole Foods! This unit has a large open kitchen/living area, with breakfast bar. Master Bedroom area has walk in closet and dual sinks. Second full bathroom for guests. All basic utilities except Electric Included. Parking In building included (non assigned). Washer Dryer in unit. Sky Deck w BBQ and Fire Pit.Tenant occupied until November 1. Need 24-28 hours notice to show. For more information or to schedule a tour, please contact Angelica at Premier Real Estate 213-282-7828.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 S Hope St have any available units?
655 S Hope St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 S Hope St have?
Some of 655 S Hope St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 S Hope St currently offering any rent specials?
655 S Hope St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 S Hope St pet-friendly?
No, 655 S Hope St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 655 S Hope St offer parking?
Yes, 655 S Hope St does offer parking.
Does 655 S Hope St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 S Hope St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 S Hope St have a pool?
No, 655 S Hope St does not have a pool.
Does 655 S Hope St have accessible units?
No, 655 S Hope St does not have accessible units.
Does 655 S Hope St have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 S Hope St does not have units with dishwashers.
