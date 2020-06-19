Rent Calculator
6544 W Olympic Blvd
6544 W Olympic Blvd
6544 West Olympic Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
6544 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6544 W Olympic Blvd have any available units?
6544 W Olympic Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6544 W Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6544 W Olympic Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6544 W Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6544 W Olympic Blvd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6544 W Olympic Blvd offer parking?
No, 6544 W Olympic Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6544 W Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6544 W Olympic Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6544 W Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 6544 W Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6544 W Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6544 W Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6544 W Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6544 W Olympic Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6544 W Olympic Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6544 W Olympic Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
