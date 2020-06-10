All apartments in Los Angeles
6539 Woodley Ave

6539 Woodley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6539 Woodley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 weeks free RENT!
Completely remodeled unit with detached garage, large back patio, hardwood floors, new back fence, plus more!
Pictures are not the final product, we are still doing more upgrades like new granite, new windows, new stove and a new sliding door.
House located inside a secured complex of apartments, this is a rare find plus surveillance cameras for safety. Secured parking inside for 2 vehicles. Laundry hook ups (if needed) plus laundry on site.
Owners pays for trash only.
On Site Manager leaves on premises.

A must see, it won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6539 Woodley Ave have any available units?
6539 Woodley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6539 Woodley Ave have?
Some of 6539 Woodley Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6539 Woodley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6539 Woodley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6539 Woodley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6539 Woodley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6539 Woodley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6539 Woodley Ave offers parking.
Does 6539 Woodley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6539 Woodley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6539 Woodley Ave have a pool?
No, 6539 Woodley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6539 Woodley Ave have accessible units?
No, 6539 Woodley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6539 Woodley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6539 Woodley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
