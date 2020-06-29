All apartments in Los Angeles
6534 Valmont Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

6534 Valmont Street

6534 Valmont Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

6534 Valmont Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Rear home newly construction in 2020. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, central air and heat, new appliance, new fan in every room. Central heat and air,one car detached garage, available now. Owner paid water. 2 houses on a lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 Valmont Street have any available units?
6534 Valmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6534 Valmont Street have?
Some of 6534 Valmont Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6534 Valmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
6534 Valmont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 Valmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 6534 Valmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6534 Valmont Street offer parking?
Yes, 6534 Valmont Street offers parking.
Does 6534 Valmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6534 Valmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 Valmont Street have a pool?
No, 6534 Valmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 6534 Valmont Street have accessible units?
No, 6534 Valmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 Valmont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6534 Valmont Street has units with dishwashers.

