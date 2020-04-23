Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6532 BRYNHURST Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6532 BRYNHURST Avenue
6532 Brynhurst Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6532 Brynhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
Quaint 1 Bedroom, 1 bath with private yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue have any available units?
6532 BRYNHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6532 BRYNHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue offer parking?
No, 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6532 BRYNHURST Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
