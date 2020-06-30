Rent Calculator
Los Angeles
Find more places like 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue.
Los Angeles, CA
6518 BRYNHURST Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020
1 of 8
6518 BRYNHURST Avenue
6518 Brynhurst Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
6518 Brynhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath unit. 1,350 sq. ft. with 2 parking spaces. Master suite features a private bathroom. All new appliances and laundry in unit included. Central AC/Heat.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue have any available units?
6518 BRYNHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue have?
Some of 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6518 BRYNHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 BRYNHURST Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
