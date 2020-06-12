6516 Vista Del Mar

Amenities

Beautiful top floor 3 bed 2 bath with Ocean views. Newly remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large Master suite with lots of closet space, washer dryer in unit. 2 large balconies one off master and one off living room. Large living area with fireplace, balcony and ocean views! Great office space and 2nd bedroom! Location, location, location in the heart of Silicon Beach, Close to LAX, beach, Bike path, parks, restaurants and much more.. Unique location must see!!