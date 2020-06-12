All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

6516 Vista Del Mar

6516 Vista Del Mar · (310) 902-1090
Location

6516 Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful top floor 3 bed 2 bath with Ocean views. Newly remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large Master suite with lots of closet space, washer dryer in unit. 2 large balconies one off master and one off living room. Large living area with fireplace, balcony and ocean views! Great office space and 2nd bedroom! Location, location, location in the heart of Silicon Beach, Close to LAX, beach, Bike path, parks, restaurants and much more.. Unique location must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 Vista Del Mar have any available units?
6516 Vista Del Mar has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6516 Vista Del Mar have?
Some of 6516 Vista Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 Vista Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
6516 Vista Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 Vista Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 6516 Vista Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6516 Vista Del Mar offer parking?
No, 6516 Vista Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 6516 Vista Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6516 Vista Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 Vista Del Mar have a pool?
No, 6516 Vista Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 6516 Vista Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 6516 Vista Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 Vista Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 6516 Vista Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
