Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath light, bright spacious condo with large patio. Beautiful updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and side-by side laundry in unit. Large living -dining area with fireplace. This charming condo is a must see in the heart of Silicon Beach. Location, Location, Location near beach, bike path, restaurants, Parks, Marina,LAX and much more..located in beautiful Playa del Rey neighborhood. MUST SEE