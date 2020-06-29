6514 Brynhurst Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL downstairs front unit! Close to Edward Vincent Jr. Park and the Forum. This three bedroom two bathroom comes with central heat and A/C, tank-less water heater, and upgraded finishes. Features ALL NEWER: tile and laminate flooring throughout, newer custom kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, upgraded finishes, newer dual pane windows, recessed lighting, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer in hall, master suite with attached bath, and includes 2 tandem parking spaces.



Rent $2475.00 Deposit $2600.00 One year lease. Resident pays all utilities. Non-smoking building.no section 8 . No pets except those allowable by law with proper documentation.