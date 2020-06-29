All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2019 at 8:49 AM

6514 Brynhurst Ave

6514 Brynhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6514 Brynhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL downstairs front unit! Close to Edward Vincent Jr. Park and the Forum. This three bedroom two bathroom comes with central heat and A/C, tank-less water heater, and upgraded finishes. Features ALL NEWER: tile and laminate flooring throughout, newer custom kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, upgraded finishes, newer dual pane windows, recessed lighting, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer in hall, master suite with attached bath, and includes 2 tandem parking spaces.

Rent $2475.00 Deposit $2600.00 One year lease. Resident pays all utilities. Non-smoking building.no section 8 . No pets except those allowable by law with proper documentation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Brynhurst Ave have any available units?
6514 Brynhurst Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 Brynhurst Ave have?
Some of 6514 Brynhurst Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 Brynhurst Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Brynhurst Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Brynhurst Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6514 Brynhurst Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6514 Brynhurst Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6514 Brynhurst Ave offers parking.
Does 6514 Brynhurst Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6514 Brynhurst Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Brynhurst Ave have a pool?
No, 6514 Brynhurst Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6514 Brynhurst Ave have accessible units?
No, 6514 Brynhurst Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Brynhurst Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 Brynhurst Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

