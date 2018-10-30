All apartments in Los Angeles
651 West 12th Street
651 West 12th Street

651 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

651 West 12th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 651 W. 12th Street #2, San Pedro 90731

- Rent: $1,325/mo
- Deposit: $1,600 (On Approved Credit)
- Aprox: 650 sqft

Features and Amenities:
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Fresh paint throughout
- New carpet in bedroom and living room
- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Stove & oven included
- New window coverings
- Fully gated building
- Community laundry on-site
- 1 car garage included
- Utilities included: water, sewer, & trash

*** This property requires renters insurance. If you need insurance please call our insurance agent at 310-701-7928 ***

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***
*** This is a moderate income housing unit ***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 10/16/2018. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 West 12th Street have any available units?
651 West 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 West 12th Street have?
Some of 651 West 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
651 West 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 651 West 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 651 West 12th Street offers parking.
Does 651 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 651 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 651 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 651 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 651 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

