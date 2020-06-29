651 Angelus Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

All Utilities Included!! Newly remodeled apartment in the heart of Venice Beach with Parking, Balcony, On-Site Laundry - Location, Location Location!!!

Perfectly located right in the heart of happening Venice just half a block from the fabulous shopping and restaurant mile Abbot Kinney and just a short stroll to the beach, this beautiful top floor 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment creates a sleek space from which to enjoy everything Venice has to offer.



Freshly remodeled with brand new hardwood laminate floors throughout, recessed lighting new paint throughout, window treatments, and new bathroom vanity.

Open-layout kitchen features, new kitchen cabinets, new countertops, stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave



Located on a quiet oneway street the building has laundry facilities and on-site garage parking (one spot).



The cozy balcony is yours to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Well behaved cats and dogs are welcome (breed restrictions apply)



And the best is yet to come: ALL utilities are included (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric).

Grab your phone and schedule an appointment! This won't last long!!



Please find 3D virtual tour here:



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/02ea130b-c700-46a4-8794-c1aea06f03db/?utm_source=captureapp



FEATURED Amenities:

New Hardwood Laminate Floors and Tiles in Bathroom

Stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave)

Recessed Lighting

Window Covers

Assigned Garage Parking

On-Site Laundry

Private Balcony

Pets Welcome! (well behaved dogs & cats, with some restrictions on breed)

ALL utilities are included in the rent (Electric, Gas, Trash, Sewer, Water, Gardener)



We do not guarantee a 100% accuracy for the floor plan



Location Details:



Situated perfectly in the heart of Venice Beach, just steps from the Venice Sign, Beach, and Boardwalk. Five Minute Walk to to all hip restaurants, bars, boutiques on Main Street, Abbot Kinney.



Leasing Details:



1-year lease (automatically becomes month-to-month after one year!)

Required for Move-In: 1st Month's Rent + Security Deposit + Pet Deposit (if applicable)

To Apply: www.maddox-management.com

Move-In Ready: ?Now!?



(RLNE5554700)