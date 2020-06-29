All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 651 Angelus Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
651 Angelus Place
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

651 Angelus Place

651 Angeles Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

651 Angeles Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
All Utilities Included!! Newly remodeled apartment in the heart of Venice Beach with Parking, Balcony, On-Site Laundry - Location, Location Location!!!
Perfectly located right in the heart of happening Venice just half a block from the fabulous shopping and restaurant mile Abbot Kinney and just a short stroll to the beach, this beautiful top floor 1 Bed / 1 Bath apartment creates a sleek space from which to enjoy everything Venice has to offer.

Freshly remodeled with brand new hardwood laminate floors throughout, recessed lighting new paint throughout, window treatments, and new bathroom vanity.
Open-layout kitchen features, new kitchen cabinets, new countertops, stainless steel appliances including: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave

Located on a quiet oneway street the building has laundry facilities and on-site garage parking (one spot).

The cozy balcony is yours to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Well behaved cats and dogs are welcome (breed restrictions apply)

And the best is yet to come: ALL utilities are included (water, sewer, trash, gas, electric).
Grab your phone and schedule an appointment! This won't last long!!

Please find 3D virtual tour here:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/02ea130b-c700-46a4-8794-c1aea06f03db/?utm_source=captureapp

FEATURED Amenities:
New Hardwood Laminate Floors and Tiles in Bathroom
Stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, microwave)
Recessed Lighting
Window Covers
Assigned Garage Parking
On-Site Laundry
Private Balcony
Pets Welcome! (well behaved dogs & cats, with some restrictions on breed)
ALL utilities are included in the rent (Electric, Gas, Trash, Sewer, Water, Gardener)

We do not guarantee a 100% accuracy for the floor plan

Location Details:

Situated perfectly in the heart of Venice Beach, just steps from the Venice Sign, Beach, and Boardwalk. Five Minute Walk to to all hip restaurants, bars, boutiques on Main Street, Abbot Kinney.

Leasing Details:

1-year lease (automatically becomes month-to-month after one year!)
Required for Move-In: 1st Month's Rent + Security Deposit + Pet Deposit (if applicable)
To Apply: www.maddox-management.com
Move-In Ready: ?Now!?

(RLNE5554700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Angelus Place have any available units?
651 Angelus Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 Angelus Place have?
Some of 651 Angelus Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Angelus Place currently offering any rent specials?
651 Angelus Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Angelus Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Angelus Place is pet friendly.
Does 651 Angelus Place offer parking?
Yes, 651 Angelus Place offers parking.
Does 651 Angelus Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 Angelus Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Angelus Place have a pool?
No, 651 Angelus Place does not have a pool.
Does 651 Angelus Place have accessible units?
No, 651 Angelus Place does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Angelus Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Angelus Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College