Los Angeles, CA
6508 Sale Ave.
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

6508 Sale Ave.

6508 Sale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6508 Sale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Newly Upgraded Home in a Prime Location with Large Bonus Room - For a showing appointment please call Heidi at 818 262-7305

Cozy 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in a Quiet Neighborhood

New Laminate Flooring, Window Treatments and Fresh New Paint.

New Recess Lighting and Ceiling Fans in Each Bedroom

Sun Room, Shaded Covered Patio and Laundry Room

Large Two Auto Garage with Bonus Extra Space

Beautifully landscaped with Tangerine, Pomegranate and Grapefruit Trees

Pet Friendly upon approval (Deposit & Pet Rent Required)

LA Unified School District - Near Hamlin Charter Academy

Close by Fallbrook Shopping Center, Restaurants & Movie Theaters, Parks, Hiking and 101 Fwy Nearby

One Year Lease Agreement Required upon Approved Credit

Renter's Liability Insurance required prior to Lease Signing.

To apply please go to: Yalemanagementservices.com

(RLNE4286117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 Sale Ave. have any available units?
6508 Sale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 Sale Ave. have?
Some of 6508 Sale Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 Sale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6508 Sale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 Sale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6508 Sale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6508 Sale Ave. offers parking.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6508 Sale Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. have a pool?
No, 6508 Sale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6508 Sale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 Sale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 Sale Ave. has units with dishwashers.
